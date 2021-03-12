Telangana PGECET Registration Begins Today; Exams From June 19

  • Home
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be starting the registrations for Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) today at the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 8:06 am IST

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be starting the registrations for Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) today, March 12. The candidates can apply online at the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is April 30 and the exam will be conducted on June 19.

For general candidates, the TS PGECET application fee is Rs 1,000.TS PGECET is held for admissions to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes. It is administered by Osmania University.

Steps To Apply For TS PGECET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Then login the TS PGECET admission portal and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS PGECET fee

Step 6: Submit the application

Once the registrations are over, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the admit cards on its website for all the eligible candidates. The TS PGECET admit cards are expected to be released between June 10 to June 18.

TS PGECET 2021 Exam Pattern

TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at Hyderabad and Warangal. The entrance test will consist of 120 questions. Candidates will be able to download the TS PGECET admit cards from June 10 to June 18. The TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions, first between 10 am and 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

