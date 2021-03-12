Telangana PGECET Registration Begins; Exam On April 19

  • Home
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET 2021) on its official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can submit the application till April 30 and the exam will be on June 19.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 4:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET 2021) on its official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can submit the application till April 30 and the exam will be conducted on June 19.

TS PGECET application fee is Rs 1,000. It is held for admissions to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes. The entrance examination is administered by Osmania University.

Direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2021

The candidates will have to first fill up the details on the fee payment form for TS PGECET. Then they will be directed to an online fee payment portal.

Steps To Apply For TS PGECET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Then login the TS PGECET admission portal and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS PGECET fee

Step 6: Submit the application

Documents required for application

The TS PGECET candidates will have to submit a list of documents along with the online application form.

Classes 10,12 degree certificates and degrees, recent passport size photograph, soft copy of signature, Class 10 hall ticket number, special category or caste certificate if applicable and transaction id in case of payment via debit or credit cards.

