Telangana PGECET From June 19; Registration To Start On March 12

TS PGECET 2021: As per the TSCHE dates, PGECET will be held between June 19 and June 22, 2021.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 9, 2021 11:16 am IST

Telangana PGECET From June 19; Registration To Start On March 12
Telangana PGECET From June 19; Registration To Start On March 12
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule of TS PGECET. As per the TSCHE dates, PGECET will be held between June 19 and June 22, 2021. The TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at Hyderabad and Warangal. Candidates can apply online for TS PGECET from March 12. The online application window will close on April 30.

Also Read || Telangana Releases TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET Schedule; Check Details

The Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes. TS PGECET is administered by Osmania University.

TS PGECET 2021

The Telangana PGECET will be held for a duration of two hours. The entrance test will consist of 120 questions. Candidates will be able to download the TS PGECET admit cards from June 10 to June 18. The TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions, first between 10 am and 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

TS PGECET 2021 Application

Step 1: Go to pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS PGECET fee

Step 6: Submit

For the candidates under General Category, the TS PGECET application fee is Rs 1,000. However, for the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500.

