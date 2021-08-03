  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana PGECET 2021 Admit Card Release Date Announced

Telangana PGECET 2021 Admit Card Release Date Announced

The Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) admit card will be released on August 5.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 7:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card Delayed; How, Where To Download
TS PGECET 2021: Osmania University To Release Admit Card Today
TS PGECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended Again
TS PGECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
Telangana PGECET Registration Begins; Exam On June 19
Telangana PGECET Registration Begins Today; Exams From June 19
Telangana PGECET 2021 Admit Card Release Date Announced
TS PGECET admit card from August 5
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS PGECET admit card release date. The Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) admit card will be released on August 5. As per the TSCHE dates, PGECET will be held between August 11 and August 14, 2021. The TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at Hyderabad and Warangal.

"TSPGECET-2021, Hall tickets can be downloaded from 05.08.2021, 2 PM onwards," a statement on the official website read.

TS PGECET is held for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes. TS PGECET is administered by Osmania University. The Telangana PGECET will be held for a duration of two hours in two sessions, first between 10 am and 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance test will consist of 120 questions.

Steps To Download TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the application section and find the link that says 'Download Hall ticket'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the details such as your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for the entrance exam

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' tab and that will take you to the online admit card for the engineering entrance test

Step 6: Download the file and take a printout

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Result: 8 States, UTs Record 100% Pass Percentage, Arunachal Pradesh Lowest
CBSE Class 10 Result: 8 States, UTs Record 100% Pass Percentage, Arunachal Pradesh Lowest
Registration For NMAT 2021 Starts; Check Steps
Registration For NMAT 2021 Starts; Check Steps
Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Providing Free Laptops To Students
Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Providing Free Laptops To Students
Maharashtra: 99.63 Per Cent State Board Students Pass Class 12
Maharashtra: 99.63 Per Cent State Board Students Pass Class 12
Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Arts Results On August 5
Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Arts Results On August 5
.......................... Advertisement ..........................