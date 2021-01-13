Telangana Opens Admission For Undergraduate AYUSH Courses

  • Home
To register for the AYUSH courses at the Telangana Colleges, students meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off can apply and submit scanned copies of required documents at tsbahnu.tsche.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 13, 2021 12:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Telangana Government has opened the application window for admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses. The admission to UG AYUSH courses will be made on the basis of NEET 2020 marks. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), the administering body for admission to the AYUSH courses will allow the candidates to register for the undergraduate courses till January 20, 2021.

To register for the AYUSH courses at the Telangana Colleges, students meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off can apply and submit scanned copies of required documents at tsbahnu.tsche.in.

The final merit list, however, will be prepared on the basis of NEET UG 2020 ranks and other eligibility criteria after verification of original certificates. Telangana KNRUHS UG AYUSH certificate verification will also be conducted during admission at the allotted colleges.

The university has also provided help desk numbers technical difficulties during online application. Candidates can contact 8466924522, 9704093953 and for clarifications on regulations 9490585796, 8500646769 between 10 am and 6 pm.

Steps to fill the Telanaga AYUSH UG application form

  • Visit the official website -- tsbahnu.tsche.in.
  • Register by filling the required details including nationality, category, birth date, email, and mobile number
  • Fill the application form -- personal and educational details, or work experience
  • Upload the documents including photograph, signature, caste / PwD certificate and passport in specified formats
  • Pay the registration fee online or by demand draft
  • Download the AYUSH PG registration form 2021 and take the print out of the same
