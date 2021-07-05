Image credit: telanganaopenschool.org TOSS SSC, Inter results 2021 declared at telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS SSC, Inter results 2021: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced SSC or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 public exam results. Students can visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org to check SSC and Inter July exam results.

According to reports, the exams were cancelled earlier like the state board exams and students have been awarded marks based on their past performances.

To check TOSS result, students will need to login to the official website with their name or admission number.

Here Are The Steps To Check TOSS Result 2021, Memorandum Of Marks

Visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org On the right-hand panel, click on SSC or Inter result link Enter your admission number or name Submit to check results

TOSS SSC Result 2021: Direct Link

TOSS Inter Result 2021: Direct Link