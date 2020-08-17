  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here

Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here

TOSS 10th And 12th Result 2020: Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad, has declared the TOSS SSC and Inter results on the official website -- www.telanganaopenschool.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 6:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Update On JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Release Date: Know How To Download From Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Nta.ac.in
MET 2020 Rank List Released At Results.manipal.edu
AIAPGET 2020 Exam: Doctors Move Supreme Court, Seek Postponement Of Exam Amid COVID-19
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Prepare Using Video Lectures By IIT Professors
JEE 2020 Exam: Supreme Court Dismisses NEET, JEE Postponement Plea, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
TS EAMCET 2020 Date: Application Deadline Extended, Apply With Late Fee Till August 31
Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here
Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here
New Delhi:

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad, has declared the open school results of Class 10 and Class 12. Students appearing in the state’s SSC, or Class 10, exams and Inter (Class 12) exams can check their TOSS results 2020 at the official website -- www.telanganaopenschool.org. To access the TOSS SSC results and TOSS intermediate 2020 results, students have to insert their admission numbers or their names at the designated fields on the result website.

The results of TOSS SSC 2020 and TOSS Intermediate 2020 have been declared for the exams scheduled for April and May.

TOSS SSC (Class 10) Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert admission numbers as per admit cards or names of students

Step 3: Submit and access TOSS Class 10 SSC result

TOSS Intermediate (Class 12) Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert admission numbers as mentioned on the TOSS Class 12th admit cards or names of students

Step 3: Submit and access TOSS Class 12 Inter result

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Open School Society TOSS SSC TOSS Intermediate
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Vice-President To Announce ARIIA 2020 Rankings Tomorrow
Vice-President To Announce ARIIA 2020 Rankings Tomorrow
IIT Delhi Diamond Jubilee: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Urges IITs To Do Research On Societal Problems
IIT Delhi Diamond Jubilee: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Urges IITs To Do Research On Societal Problems
On Diamond Jubilee, IIT Delhi Sets Five Goals, Will Contribute Through Education And Research
On Diamond Jubilee, IIT Delhi Sets Five Goals, Will Contribute Through Education And Research
Update On JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Release Date: Know How To Download From Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Nta.ac.in
Update On JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Release Date: Know How To Download From Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Nta.ac.in
MET 2020 Rank List Released At Results.manipal.edu
MET 2020 Rank List Released At Results.manipal.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................