Telangana Open School Classes 10th And 12th Results Declared; Direct Links Here

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad, has declared the open school results of Class 10 and Class 12. Students appearing in the state’s SSC, or Class 10, exams and Inter (Class 12) exams can check their TOSS results 2020 at the official website -- www.telanganaopenschool.org. To access the TOSS SSC results and TOSS intermediate 2020 results, students have to insert their admission numbers or their names at the designated fields on the result website.

The results of TOSS SSC 2020 and TOSS Intermediate 2020 have been declared for the exams scheduled for April and May.

TOSS SSC (Class 10) Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert admission numbers as per admit cards or names of students

Step 3: Submit and access TOSS Class 10 SSC result

TOSS Intermediate (Class 12) Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert admission numbers as mentioned on the TOSS Class 12th admit cards or names of students

Step 3: Submit and access TOSS Class 12 Inter result