Telangana: Online Classes In Schools From September 1, Teachers To Attend Regularly From August 27

Image credit: Shutterstock Telangana: Online Classes In Schools From September 1

Online classes for school students in Telangana will begin from September 1, 2020, an order by the School Education Department, Telangana said. In a meeting, the Council of Ministers had previously approved the commencement of admission and the start of online classes for school students, an official statement said.

The classes will be broadcasted through digital and television platforms.

“Government, after careful examination, hereby permit as part of e-learning and distance education, online classes on various digital, TV, T-SAT platforms from September 1, 2020, in all schools,” the order said.

Teachers will be required to attend schools regularly from August 27, an official statement said.

“All teachers shall attend schools regularly from August 27 onwards and shall prepare e-content, lesson plans, etc,” the government said.

The alternative calendar prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be followed for online classes. Detailed operational guidelines will be issued by the Director of School Education, Telangana, the order said.

Separate instructions for regular classes will be issued as per the Government of India guidelines as and when reopening of schools is feasible, the government said.

Telangana had started online classes for intermediate students from August 17.