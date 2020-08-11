Telangana: Online Classes For Intermediate Courses Begins On August 17

The classes will be aired through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels.

Online classes for students of class 11 and 12 in Telangana will begin on August 17, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has mentioned on its website. Digital classes for Classes 6 to 10 will begin on August 20. For other students online classes will begin from September 1.

The Council has made teacher’s attendance to the tune of 50% mandatory from August 17.

For those students who have completed the Class 10 board exam this year and are waiting to take admission in Class 11, the Council has said that admission to intermediate courses will begin after September 1.

The degree admission will commence from August 20. Degree admission in colleges in Telangana is done through DOST website. DOST offers single window for those seeking admission into any of the undergraduate courses ((B.A., B. Com, B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM) in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, new features have been added to the DOST admission system so that human touch can be avoided to the maximum extent possible. Real time Digital Face Recognition of T App Folio has been introduced. This service is applicable only for the students who passed out from Telangana BIE. An Online Grievance system has been introduced to resolve the issues of candidates