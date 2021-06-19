Telangana to resume classes in offline mode from July 1

The Telangana Government has decided to resume classes in offline mode in all educational institutions from July 1. The decision to resume classes in physical mode has been taken after examining the reports submitted by the Telangana Medical and Health Department officials and considering that Covid cases have decreased and the coronavirus situation is now under control in Telangana.

The Cabinet has instructed the Education Department of the state to reopen all categories of educational institutions including schools and colleges in the state with full preparedness and the students be allowed to attend the classes physically from July 1. The government is yet to release guidelines on compulsory attendance of students, online classes and other related issues.

In view of the ongoing Covid crisis, the Telangana Government has also cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 Intermediate exams. While the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have already declared the Class 10 results, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is yet to announce a decision on the evaluation criteria as to how the students of the cancelled Class 12th Intermediate board exams will be evaluated.

Class 10 students of Telangana were evaluated on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks. As per reports, over two lakh students got 10 CGPA on the Class 10th TS SSC board exams. Students who remain unsatisfied with their results will also be given another chance to clear the exam, when the Covid situation improves, an official statement issued earlier said.

The Telangana Government on Tuesday, June 15, had announced that summer vacation for schools and colleges in the state will continue till June 20.