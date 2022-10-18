Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today
The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, will close the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration today.
Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, will close the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration today, October 18 (6 pm). Candidates can register for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 on the official website-- tsmedadm.tsche.in. The KNRUHS Telangana is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS courses offered by various medical institutions across the Telangana state.
The university will prepare the merit list of the registered candidates by considering the NEET UG 2022 rank and other eligibility criteria notified by the authorities. Shortlisted candidates will get admission in the Government, Private Un-aided Nonminority and Minority Medical colleges and Government Dental College and Private Non- Minority Dental Colleges including Army Dental College.
The Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs 3,500 and for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 2,900. Candidates are required to upload the following documents while registering for Telangana NEET UG counselling
- NEET UG 2022 rank card
- Birth certificate (SSC marks memo)
- Qualifying exam certificate OR equivalent
- Study certificates from 6th to 10th, Intermediate or equivalent
- Transfer certificate
- Latest caste certificate
- NCC certificate
- CAP certificate
- PMC certificate
- Aadhar card
- Passport size Photo
- Candidate's signature
How To Register For Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022
- Go to the official website-- tsmedadm.tsche.in
- Click on the NEET UG counselling registration link
- Enter basic details and generate the user ID and password
- Log in with generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed
- Verify the details and proceed to upload valid certificates
- Pay the counselling registration fee and download the confirmation page
- Take a printout of the application form for further reference.