Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today

Telangana NEET UG 2022 counselling registration ends today

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, will close the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration today, October 18 (6 pm). Candidates can register for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 on the official website-- tsmedadm.tsche.in. The KNRUHS Telangana is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS courses offered by various medical institutions across the Telangana state.

The university will prepare the merit list of the registered candidates by considering the NEET UG 2022 rank and other eligibility criteria notified by the authorities. Shortlisted candidates will get admission in the Government, Private Un-aided Nonminority and Minority Medical colleges and Government Dental College and Private Non- Minority Dental Colleges including Army Dental College.

The Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs 3,500 and for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 2,900. Candidates are required to upload the following documents while registering for Telangana NEET UG counselling

NEET UG 2022 rank card

Birth certificate (SSC marks memo)

Qualifying exam certificate OR equivalent

Study certificates from 6th to 10th, Intermediate or equivalent

Transfer certificate

Latest caste certificate

NCC certificate

CAP certificate

PMC certificate

Aadhar card

Passport size Photo

Candidate's signature

How To Register For Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022