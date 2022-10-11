Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins For Admission To MBBS, BDS Seats

Telangana NEET UG counselling registration begins

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) which administers the NEET UG counseling for Telangana medical seats has started the registration for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes. The Telangana NEET UG counselling registration is for admission to the academic year 2022-23. The official website to register online is tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 online is October 18.

“Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria.. after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee,” an official statement said.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Steps

Go to tsmedadm.tsche.in Register mobile number and email id Fill personal details including dates of birth, caste category Upload certificate as required Submit and download the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration form

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Eligibility