Telangana NEET Counselling: The official website to register online for Telangana NEET UG 2022 counselling is tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 11:23 am IST

Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins For Admission To MBBS, BDS Seats
Telangana NEET UG counselling registration begins
New Delhi:

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) which administers the NEET UG counseling for Telangana medical seats has started the registration for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes. The Telangana NEET UG counselling registration is for admission to the academic year 2022-23. The official website to register online is tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 online is October 18.

“Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria.. after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee,” an official statement said.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Steps

  1. Go to tsmedadm.tsche.in
  2. Register mobile number and email id
  3. Fill personal details including dates of birth, caste category
  4. Upload certificate as required
  5. Submit and download the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration form

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Eligibility

  • Candidates should have passed Class 12, Intermediate or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English.
  • Non-local candidates are eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats only. The local candidates are also eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats along with 85 per cent seats reserved for local area.
  • Those candidates who have studied or resided in the local area for not less than four years in which their last year of stay must include passing Class 12 examination.
  • In case a medical aspirant has studied in two or more local areas for a period of seven. consecutive years where the last year includes passing Class 12 examination. Then the authorities will consider that area in which the candidate has stayed for the longest for Telangana MBBS 2022 admission.
  • In such a case where the candidate stayed for an equal duration out of the seven years in a particular area, then, the place where he stayed last will be considered.
