Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration To End Tomorrow At Tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500, while Rs 2,900 for reserve category candidates- SC and ST

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 10:33 pm IST

Apply for NEET UG 2022 counselling till October 18, 6 PM
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will close the NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration on October 18 at 6 pm. The candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 counselling at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

“Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG - 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee”, NEET UG 2022 notification reads. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 197 More MBBS Seats; Choice Filling Window To Reopen Tomorrow

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500, while Rs 2,900 for reserve category candidates- SC and ST.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website- tsmedadm.tsche.in

Click on NEET UG counselling registration link

Enter mobile number, personal details, mail id

Upload valid certificates

Submit, and download take a print out for further reference.

The Telangana NEET UG counselling is for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes for the academic year 2022-23. For NEET UG 2022 counselling details, please visit at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

