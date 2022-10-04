Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins

Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 web option entry started at tspgmed.tsche.in

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal has started the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 phase 1 web options entry today, October 4. The candidates can submit the web options entry through the official website -- tspgmed.tsche.in till October 6. The TS NEET PG counselling 2022 web options entry can only be filled by the candidates shortlisted in the provisional final merit list. Eligible candidates can exercise web options as per their interest and priority for admission into PG Medical Degree, Diploma seats, including Service Quota and PWD Quota seats.

The candidates will have to pay a university fee of Rs 29,600 and a tuition fee as prescribed by the medical colleges. Candidates can fill the maximum number of subjects and colleges as there is no limit of choices for exercising web-options entry. The candidates shortlisted in the TS NEET PG counselling 2022 merit list must have to exercise web options in the first phase of counselling. If a candidate failed to do so, s/he will not be eligible to exercise web options in subsequent phases of counselling to prevent seat blocking. Candidates are advised to take a printout of saved options.

TS NEET PG counselling 2022 Web Options Entry: Key Points To Keep In Mind