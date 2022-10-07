Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result for non-service released

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNURHS) Warangal has released the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result. The candidates can check the Telangana NEET PG counselling pahse 1 allotment list (non-service) on the official website-- knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The university has issued the college-wise allotment list of candidates which includes candidates' names, ranks, roll numbers, scores and allotted colleges' names.

The selected candidates can download the allotment letter from the website after payment of the University fee by using online payment method. Aspirants are suggested to check their allotment details and report to the allotted college on or before the last date specified on the allotment letter. The KNURHS Warangal has allotted seats to candidates on the basis of choices filled by them during the web counselling.

List Of Documents Required For Verification

Allotment letter

All original certificates(NEET PG admit card, rank card, photograph, signature,DOB certificate, medical fitness certificate and Identity proof, among others)

Relevant bonds

Fee receipt

If a candidate failed to join the course at the allotted college, s/he will not be eligible to exercise web-options for subsequent rounds of counselling. The final verification of the original certificates of candidates will be held at the allotted college as per Telangana NEET PG counselling pahse 1 allotment. In case of any discrepancy found in the documents provided by the candidate, the provisional allotment will be cancelled and action may be initiated as per University regulations.