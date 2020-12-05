Telangana NEET Merit List 2020 Released At Knruhs.in

Telangana NEET merit list

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) situated in Telangana, released the state merit list (also known as TS NEET merit list) today, December 5 on its official website knruhs.in, to conduct counselling for admission to the medical and dental colleges.

The list is based on National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results. KNRUHS has released the TS NEET merit list consisting of roll numbers, names, and NEET ranks of candidates on knruhs.in.

Tummala Snikitha topped the TS NEET list at 3rd All India Rank with 715 marks.

KNRUHS has released the TS NEET merit list of 5,0392 candidates. TS NEET did two rounds of counselling for choice filling.

Meanwhile, errors were reported in the NEET OMR sheets, and a plea was filed against it in the Supreme Court. The court has now directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider releasing the original OMR sheets.

NEET 2020, after postponement, was held on September 13 following safety guidelines. A special exam, for candidates who could not attend the entrance test in September, was held before announcing results in October.