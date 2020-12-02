  • Home
Telangana NEET Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins

Telangana MBBS 2020 counselling has begun and the authorities have started the Telangana MBBS/BDS 2020 counselling round 2 choice filing from today onwards.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 2, 2020 10:32 am IST

New Delhi:

Telangana MBBS 2020 counselling has begun and the authorities have started the Telangana MBBS/BDS 2020 counselling round 2 choice filing from today onwards. Based on the NEET scores, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal conducts the counselling process.

All those candidates who are willing to take admission in one of the participating medical colleges across the state must fill their choices by December 4, 2020.

A total of two rounds will be held for Telangana NEET admission 2020, and if required, an additional mop-up round will be conducted by the authorities.

All those candidates who have been enlisted in the provisional list are eligible to participate in Telangana MBBS counselling 2020. The document verification process will begin at the allotted institutes once the choice filling round is over.

For all the applicants, it is mandatory to obtain a merit position in the provisional merit list to be called for document verification session.

