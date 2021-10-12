Telangana Modifies SSC Exam Pattern; Reduces Question Papers To 6, Includes Urdu As Second Language

Telangana Class 10 SSC exam pattern changed

The Telangana government has modified the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10, exam pattern. The number of question papers in SSC Class 10th has been reduced to six from 11 earlier for the academic session 2021-22. Also, Urdu has been added as a Second Language. Now students have the option to appear for Urdu as well along with Telugu and Hindi.

ANI in a social media statement said: “Telangana government has decided to have only six question papers instead of 11 for the ensuing SSC exams and including Urdu as a second language for the academic year 2021-22.”

The decision to reduce the number of question papers has been made keeping in mind the constraints the students have been facing due to the Covid circumstances and its associated reasons including hassles of online classes, etc.

The six-paper pattern, one paper for each subject, was also implemented for the 2020-21 board examinations. The question paper in 2020-21 exam had more choice in questions for each question paper and the prescribed time was increased by half-an-hour, from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes. The Telangana SSC examination was held for a total of 600 marks, including 480 for the Board Exam and 120 for internals (average marks of two FAs - Formative Assessments).