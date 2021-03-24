Application for TS LAWCET Begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the application process for the state law entrance exam- TS LAWCET-on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to register without paying late fee is May 26, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2021.

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 will be held in a computer-based test mode in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The state-level entrance exam will consist of 120 objective type questions and will be held for a duration of one hour and thirty minutes.

TS LAWCET 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Go to lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS LAWCET fee

Step 6: Submit

For the candidates under unreserved category, the TS LAWCET application fee is Rs 800. However, for the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500.

Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts TS LAWCET for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by various colleges in Telangana.

TS LAWCET is conducted for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB admissions.