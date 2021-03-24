  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Application Begins

Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Application Begins

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 will be held in a computer-based test mode in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The last date to register without paying late fee is May 26, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 6:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS LAWCET Results 2020 Declared At Lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here’s Direct Link
TS LAWCET Result 2020 Today; Download TS PGLCET Scorecard At Lawcet.tsche.ac.in
TS LawCET, PGLCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Tsche.ac.in, Exam On October 9
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 Result Announced At Lawcet.tsche.ac.in
Live
CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Releases Admit Card
CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 31
Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Application Begins
Application for TS LAWCET Begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the application process for the state law entrance exam- TS LAWCET-on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to register without paying late fee is May 26, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2021.

Update:  UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Applications Open. Apply Here

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 will be held in a computer-based test mode in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The state-level entrance exam will consist of 120 objective type questions and will be held for a duration of one hour and thirty minutes.

TS LAWCET 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Go to lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS LAWCET fee

Step 6: Submit

For the candidates under unreserved category, the TS LAWCET application fee is Rs 800. However, for the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500.

Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts TS LAWCET for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by various colleges in Telangana.

TS LAWCET is conducted for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB admissions.

Click here for more Education News
TSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Opens Correction Window For BEd, OPENMAT Application Forms
IGNOU Opens Correction Window For BEd, OPENMAT Application Forms
CBSE Releases Competency-Based Assessment Framework For Classes 6 To 10
CBSE Releases Competency-Based Assessment Framework For Classes 6 To 10
CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Releases Admit Card
Live | CMAT 2021 Live Updates: NTA Releases Admit Card
Education Minister Launches CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English
Education Minister Launches CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English
Proposed IIT Project To Be Shifted From Melauli: Goa Chief Minister
Proposed IIT Project To Be Shifted From Melauli: Goa Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................