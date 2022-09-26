Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao Announces Several Measures For Betterment Of RGUKT University Basara

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday told the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara in Nirmal district that the government would build a mini-stadium, a state-of-the-art digital lab and others to address their pending demands and improve the quality of education at the institute.

Mr Rama Rao, who visited the RGUKT where students held protests over alleged inferior quality of food and other poor facilities during the last few months, said he would visit the campus again in November along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to distribute laptops to the students. He has requested Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud to construct the mini-stadium at a cost of Rs three crore and that the stadium would come up in six to eight months, a release from his office said.

The other announcements include a state-of-the-art digital lab with 1,000 computers, 50 additional model classrooms and an innovation lab at the university. The IT Minister said the response was not satisfactory for the tenders floated for the mess contract and that a sincere effort is being put in to get a good contractor.

During his address, he allotted enough time to impress upon the students on entrepreneurship. Earlier, he had lunch with students and interacted with them about their aspirations and other topics, the release said. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy spoke about the efforts put in since the last two months to improve facilities at the university. Mr Goud and others were also present on the occasion.

