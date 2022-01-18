Telangana To Introduce English Medium In Government Schools From Next Academic Year

  • Home
The Telangana cabinet has decided to introduce English medium in all government schools in the state from the academic year 2022-23 and regulate fee in private schools, junior and degree colleges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 18, 2022 10:43 am IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad:

The Telangana cabinet has decided to introduce English medium in all government schools in the state from the academic year 2022-23 and regulate fee in private schools, junior and degree colleges. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened on Monday, an official release said.

The cabinet has constituted a subcommittee of ministers headed by Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to study and prepare guidelines on the issues. At the meeting, the cabinet also gave its nod to “Mana Vooru Mana Badi” (Our Village-Our School) scheme at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore for better infrastructure facilities and quality education in the government schools.

“The cabinet felt that the parents in rural areas are ready to send their children to the government schools if medium of instruction is in English. Hence, the cabinet decided to have English as the medium of instruction in the government schools and to develop infrastructure accordingly,” the release said.

The government also decided to draw up an action plan to train teachers to impart education in English to students at the primary level, to make environment in the schools attractive for the children, keep the premises clean and tidy, improve the mid day meal programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

