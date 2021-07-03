TS Inter marks memo released

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released an online memorandum of marks (memos) on its official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can use their hall tickets number to download the same. In case candidates find any discrepancies in the memos they can send a mail to helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or visit the official website bigrs.telangana.gov.in before July 10. The Board has clarified that the applications received after the last date will not be entertained.

The Board had recently declared results of the second-year intermediate and informed the students, parents and principals that this year, a physical copy of the memo of marks will not be provided.

The online short memos will be used to get admissions into higher studies. However, the pass certificates would be issued in due course, it said.

TS Inter Results 2021: How To Download Marks Memo

Step 1: Visit the website of TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result section

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your hall ticket number and click on get memo.

Step 4: Check the details and download the TS Inter marks memo.

Step 5: Raise objection (if any) by following the process mentioned above.