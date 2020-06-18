Telangana releases Intermediate exams results

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TSBIE, the higher secondary education board in the state, declared the first year and second year examination results today. Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Intermediate Results from Board’s headquarters in Hyderabad in the presence of education department officials. A total of 4,11,651 candidates registered for the second year Intermediate exam and 68.86% students qualified for higher education.

Telangana Intermediate result or TS Inter result (as it is famously know) for more than 9 lakh students have been announced today.

The Telangana Intermediate result are available on official websites 'tsbie.cgg.gov.in' and 'results.cgg.gov.in'.

A total of 4,80,555 students registered for the first year (Class 22) exams and the pass percentage is 60.01.

According to the TSBIE Public Relations Officer, there are seven servers internally in Cnetre for Good Governance or CGG, the government organisation which hosts the results, with each having a band width of 800 mpbs.

The annual examination results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Last year, the results were declared in the month of April.