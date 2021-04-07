Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Registration Begins

TS ICET 2021 registration begins

Registration for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) has started at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges can register themselves at the online portal till June 15. The computer-based test will be held on August 19 and 20. General candidates will have to pay Rs 650 as the registration fee. They can register till August 11 with late fee.

Eligibility Criteria

MBA Programme

Candidates applying for postgraduate management courses must have a bachelor's degree in (BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BBM, BCA, BE, BTech, BPharmacy or any three or four year degree except oriental languages. They must have passed the graduation with at least 50 percent marks.

MCA Programme

Candidates should have passed BCA, BSc, BCom BA degree with Mathematics at Class 12 or equivalent level or at graduation level with at least 50 percent marks.

Candidates who will be appearing for the final examination of their degree programmes are also eligible for the entrance exam. They will have to submit their qualifying certificates once their graduation result is released.

Steps To Apply For TS ICET

Step 1 Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2 Click on ‘Fill application form’

Step 3 Enter details including candidate’s name, date of birth, mobile number and email id

Step 4 Pay online application fee

The entrance exam will be conducted on two days. On August 19, the exam will be in two shifts-- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

On August 20 ,the exam will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm.