Telangana To Have 29 More Medical Colleges, Centre Sanctioned Zero: KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao, who is the Chief Minister's son, said only five government medical colleges were established in the region before the state was formed in 2014.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 28, 2022 2:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

KT Rama Rao said that Telangana will have 29 more medical colleges
Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expanded medical education in the state by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges even as proposals are afoot to set up 13 more, Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said on Sunday. Rama Rao, who is the Chief Minister's son, said only five government medical colleges were established in the region before the state was formed in 2014.

"Hon’ble Telangana CM #KCR Garu has scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Govt medical colleges were setups in #Telangana. In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per Dist (sic)," he tweeted.

He further said medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam and Jagtial are also almost completed while the college in Kothagudem will soon be inaugurated. "Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana," the TRS leader said in another tweet displaying "0".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

