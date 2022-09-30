Telangana Government Reserves 85 Per Cent MBBS Category B Seats For State Students

The state has 20 non-minority and four minority private medical institutions with a total enrollment capacity of 3,750.

The Telangana government has amended the admission guidelines for MBBS and BDS programmes, reserving 85 per cent of management quota seats in private medical institutions and the remaining 15 per cent as open quota seats.

After revising the rules in both non-minority, minority medical and dental colleges, the health, medical, and family welfare department issued two government orders in this respect. The decision will open up an additional 1068 MBBS seats for local students at the state's 24 private medical institutions.

According to authorities, the state has 20 non-minority and four minority private medical institutions with a total enrollment capacity of 3,750. 35 per cent of the 3,200 seats at non-minority institutions were under Category B and were open to students from around the country until last year.

However, the State government's revised standards would make 952 out of 1,120 category B seats, or 85 per cent of the total, available to Telangana students. The remaining 15 per cent of the 1,120 seats, or 168 in total, would be open quota seats in which students from other states could compete with those from Telangana.

Similarly, 25 per cent of the 550 seats at minority institutions were previously considered Category B seats, and the revised admission standards will make 116 (85 per cent) of 137 seats open to Telangana students.