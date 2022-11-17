Telangana Government Issues Order For Distribution Of Health Kits To Girl Students

Telangana government will issue health kits to school and college girl students

The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 69.52 crore towards procurement and distribution of Adolescent Health Kits to girl students studying in government schools and colleges.

The kits, comprising zipper bag, sanitary napkins and water bottle, would be provided to girl students studying in Classes 8th to Intermediate second year (12th Class) in government schools and government colleges under adolescent health programme.

The expenditure shall be met from the NHM (National Health Mission) funds, the government said in an order dated November 16, adding that the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director (NHM) shall take necessary action.