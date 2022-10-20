Telangana Government Fixes BE, BTech Fees; Asks Institutions Not To Charge Capitation Fee

Telangana approves fee hike in colleges, fixes amount

Telangana government has fixed the fees for BE and BTech programmes in private-unaided engineering colleges for the academic years between 2022-23 and 2024-25. The government has fixed the fees after approving the fee hike in 159 engineering colleges in the state according to the recommendation by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). Telangana engineering institutions have also been directed to collect annual tuition fee every year in advance either in lump sum or in installments and not to charge capitation fees.

“The university shall not charge any capitation fee or any amount illegally under any other head or guise,” a Telangana government order read. The institutions were informed that “the fixation of the fee structure by the committee will not by itself enable or permit the managements to run the relevant courses in their institutions, if they are not otherwise duly recognised by the government, AICTE or concerned university.”

While announcing the fee hike, the government said that the fee structure has been revised as per the details provided by the institutions and is subject to physical verification. “If it is found that any of the data given by the institution is not correct, fees shall be revised at a later date and the university will be informed,” the statement added.

The government has fixed an extra amount of Rs 3,000 per annum from students over and above the tuition fee for professional courses. In addition, the committee has also resolved to fix the amount under various heads of the academic year 2022-23 to 2024-25 towards special fees.

Under the special fees, the government order said, students will have to pay Rs 2,000 at the time of admission and registration as a one-time payment. Of the Rs 2,000, “Rs 500 shall be remitted by the institution to the university concerned and the remaining Rs 1,500 shall be retained by the institution”, the order said.

In addition, Rs 1,000 will be collected from the students under special services every year. Students will also have to pay Rs 1,500 for common services such as examination-related, academic audit, curriculum revision, staff training, coordination meeting, university website maintenance and development. An extra amount of Rs 1,000 for library and laboratory combined will also be collected at the time of admission.