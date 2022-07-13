Telangana Government Extends Holiday For All Education Institutions Due To Heavy Rains

Image credit: Shutterstock Telangana government extends holidays to educational institutions (representational)

The Telangana government has decided to extend holidays for all government, aided and private educational institutions till July 16 in view of the incessant heavy rainfall across the state. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision to this effect. Earlier, the state government had declared a holiday for all educational institutions from July 11 to July 13 in view of heavy rains in the state.

The educational institutions in the state will be reopened from July 18, according to the official order issued by the Telangana government.

"In view of continuing heavy rains, the Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (government, aided and private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall re-open from 18.07.2022," according to the official order.

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday.