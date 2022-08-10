  • Home
The movie will be screened in both Telugu and Hindi language from 10 am to 1:15 pm daily between August 9 and 22

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 10, 2022 1:47 pm IST
Telangana: Free Screening Of Gandhi Movie Begins In Theatres For School Students
About 22 lakh school children are likely to watch the movie in theatres
Image credit: twitter.com/RachakondaCop

The Telangana Government has started free screening of the 1982 Oscar-winning movie Gandhi for school students in 552 theatres across the state. About 22 lakh school children are likely to watch the movie in theatres, as per reports. The movie will be screened in both Telugu and Hindi language from 10 am to 1:15 pm daily between August 9 and 22.

The screening of Gandhi is a part of two-week long celebrations or 'Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Sapthaham' by the state government to mark 75 years of Independence. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday launched the celebrations at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Urban development tweeted, "School children all excited and ready for "Gandhi"! Screening at 543 theatres across the state starts today, Tremendous coordination between school education, police, dist administration and @GHMCOnline ensures smooth planning."

Directed by Ben Kingsley, ‘Gandhi’ is a biographical film on the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution in gaining the country's independence, following him from 1893 to 1948.

Telangana Schools
