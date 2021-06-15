Telangana Extends Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges

  • Home
The Telangana Government on Tuesday announced that summer vacation for schools and colleges in the state will be extended till June 20.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 9:36 pm IST

Telangana extends summer vacation till June 20
New Delhi:

The Telangana Government on Tuesday announced that summer vacation for schools and colleges in the state will be extended till June 20. The decision to keep the schools and DIET colleges closed has been taken after reviewing the Covid situation in the state.

The schools and colleges in the state were scheduled to reopen from today, June 15.

The Telangana Government has also cancelled the Class 12 Intermediate exams in view of the Covid crisis. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) exams were postponed in April due to the ongoing Covid surge. The board is yet to announce a decision on the evaluation criteria as to how the students of the cancelled Class 12th Intermediate board exams will be evaluated.

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have already been cancelled and results declared. Class 10 students of Telangana were evaluated on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks. As per reports, over two lakh students got 10 CGPA on the Class 10th TS SSC board exams. Students who remain unsatisfied with their results will also be given another chance to clear the exam, when the Covid situation improves, an official statement issued earlier said.

