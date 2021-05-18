Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended

  • Home
TS ECET 2021: Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses can register on -- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2021 3:35 pm IST

TSCHE extends TS ECET application deadline
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) application deadline has been extended. Earlier scheduled to close on May 17, the application window will now remain open till May 24. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses can register on -- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

“The last date for submission of application without late fee for TSECET 2021 is extended to 24-05-2021,” read a statement on the TSCHE website.

TS ECET 2021 Application

Step 1: Go to ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS ECET fee

Step 6: Submit

For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category, the application fee is Rs 400, while for all others, it is Rs 800.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses. According to the TS ECET schedule released earlier, the entrance test was to be held on July 1 in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. TS ECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at 18 regional centres including 14 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad administers TS ECET.

