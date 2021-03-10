Telangana ECET On July 1; Application To Begin From March 22

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule of TS ECET. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses. According to the TS ECET schedule, the entrance test will be held on July 1 in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The online application window will open on March 22. Candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till May 17.

The TS ECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at 18 regional centres including 14 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad administers TS ECET. TSCHE will release the notification of ECET on March 17.

TS ECET 2021 Application

Step 1: Go to ecet.tsche.ac

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS ECET fee

Step 6: Submit

For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category, the application fee is Rs 400, while for all others, it is Rs 800