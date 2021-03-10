  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana ECET On July 1; Application To Begin From March 22

Telangana ECET On July 1; Application To Begin From March 22

TS ECET 2021: The online application window will open on March 22. Candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till May 17.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 3:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS ECET 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Register Till September 23
TS ECET 2020: JNTU Hyderabad Declares Common Entrance Test Results, Check Details Here
TS ECET 2020 Admit Card Released At Ecet.tsche.ac.in, Download Using Direct Link
TS ECET 2020 Admit Card Likely Today At Ecet.tsche.ac.in, Know How To Download
TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30
TS ECET 2017 Results To Declared Tomorrow At Ecet.tsche.ac.in
Telangana ECET On July 1; Application To Begin From March 22
Telangana ECET On July 1; Application To Begin From March 22
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule of TS ECET. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses. According to the TS ECET schedule, the entrance test will be held on July 1 in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The online application window will open on March 22. Candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till May 17.

The TS ECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at 18 regional centres including 14 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad administers TS ECET. TSCHE will release the notification of ECET on March 17.

TS ECET 2021 Application

Step 1: Go to ecet.tsche.ac

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS ECET fee

Step 6: Submit

For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category, the application fee is Rs 400, while for all others, it is Rs 800

Click here for more Education News
TSECET TSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Scholarships For Young Artists: Details On Eligibility, Application Process
Scholarships For Young Artists: Details On Eligibility, Application Process
No Syllabus Cut For VITEEE 2021, Could Be Held Twice In 2022
No Syllabus Cut For VITEEE 2021, Could Be Held Twice In 2022
JEE Main Topper Saket Jha Expresses Gratitude To Teachers, Family
JEE Main Topper Saket Jha Expresses Gratitude To Teachers, Family
IGNOU Launches New Postgraduate Course In Folklore, Culture Studies
IGNOU Launches New Postgraduate Course In Folklore, Culture Studies
Energy Deficiency In Some Brain Cells Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: IIT Madras
Energy Deficiency In Some Brain Cells Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: IIT Madras
.......................... Advertisement ..........................