TS EAMCET 2020: The exams for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering colleges will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020 will be held in September. The exams for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering colleges will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The exam for other streams will be held after the NEET exam.

"As the matter of conducting common entrance tests (CETs) is in the High Court, necessary permission will be obtained from the court. The schedule was finalised during a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy with senior officials of the Education Department," Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has mentioned in a notification that is available on its website.

TSCHE holds entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET).

"The exam for streams other than engineering will be held after September 13. The service provider does not have test slots for conducting the exams,” a senior official of the Council has said.

“Depending on the slot availability, we will schedule all the entrance examinations. These tests may be held on consecutive dates,” the official added.