Telangana EAMCET In September

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020 will be held in September. The exams for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering colleges will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The exam for other streams will be held after the NEET exam.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 11:39 am IST

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK 2020 On August 19, Admit Cards Released
15% Students Enrolled In Delhi Government Schools Not Traceable Since Lockdown, Not Attending E-Classes
ICSI Allows Candidates To Carry Forward CSEET Fees To Next Session
KVS Admission First Merit List 2020 To Be Released Today, Check Direct Link
No Timeline Has Been Decided To Open Schools: Report
Education Minister Assures Support For Self-Reliant Madhya Pradesh
Telangana EAMCET In September
TS EAMCET 2020: The exams for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering colleges will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.
New Delhi:

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020 will be held in September. The exams for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering colleges will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The exam for other streams will be held after the NEET exam.

"As the matter of conducting common entrance tests (CETs) is in the High Court, necessary permission will be obtained from the court. The schedule was finalised during a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy with senior officials of the Education Department," Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has mentioned in a notification that is available on its website.

TSCHE holds entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET).

"The exam for streams other than engineering will be held after September 13. The service provider does not have test slots for conducting the exams,” a senior official of the Council has said.

“Depending on the slot availability, we will schedule all the entrance examinations. These tests may be held on consecutive dates,” the official added.

Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK 2020 On August 19, Admit Cards Released
COMEDK 2020 On August 19, Admit Cards Released
AMU To Raise Funds From Alumni For Laptops, Broadband To Conduct Online Semester
AMU To Raise Funds From Alumni For Laptops, Broadband To Conduct Online Semester
15% Students Enrolled In Delhi Government Schools Not Traceable Since Lockdown, Not Attending E-Classes
15% Students Enrolled In Delhi Government Schools Not Traceable Since Lockdown, Not Attending E-Classes
ICSI Allows Candidates To Carry Forward CSEET Fees To Next Session
ICSI Allows Candidates To Carry Forward CSEET Fees To Next Session
Mizoram University Defers Undergraduate Semester Examination
Mizoram University Defers Undergraduate Semester Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................