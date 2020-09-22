Image credit: dost.cgg.gov.in Telangana Dost Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released, Details Here

Dost Seat Allotment 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the first seat allotment list of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST 2020). Candidates can check their admission status on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. Through DOST 2020, admission will be given to the state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University. Candidates shortlisted in the first seat allotment list can report for online counselling up to September 26, 2020.

Dost Seat Allotment 2020: Check Application Status

How To Check Dost Seat Allotment 2020

Visit the official website, doat.cgg.gov.in. Click on the candidate login option. Enrer your DOST ID and pin. Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2020 results.

Gurle Vaishnavi (BSc Physical Science) Vancha Supriya (BScLife Science) Kalakuntla Vidya (BCom) Dhanishetti Manogna (BA)

According to an official notification, 1,71,275, candidates registered in the fist phase of DOST seat allotment. Phase two seat allotment result will be announced on October 1. Candidates can apply up to September 25 by paying a registration fee of Rs 400.