Telangana DOST: Degree Admission Process To Begin Soon, Details Here

Registration for undergraduate courses at Telangana Colleges, through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal will begin soon. Earlier today, the state’s Intermediate Education Board (TSBIE) had announced TS Inter results 2021. The next stop for these students is university admission.

For admission to professional courses, common entrance exams, including the TS EAMCET 2021, will be held in the upcoming months.

“DOST registration 2021-22 coming soon,” reads a message on the official website.

The DOST application and the admission procedure are conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Students will have to apply online at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana DOST registration is a gateway for students who want to join undergraduate programs offered by universities and institutions across the state. These courses include BA, BCom, BSc, BCom (Hons), BSW, BBM,and BCA.

The admission process last year was conducted in three phases. The registration fee was Rs 200. Any changes to the admission process, if introduced, will be mentioned in the information bulletin, which will be released with the application forms.

Class 12 board exams in Telangana were scrapped this year due to the Covid situation in the state. Results have been announced based on students’ performance in the Intermediate first year or Class 11 final examination.

As many as 4,51,585 students were to take TS Inter final exams this year and all of them have been declared pass.

TS Inter results are available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and some other official and unofficial websites.