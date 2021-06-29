  • Home
TS DOST 2021: Notification for the degree admission process has been released. First phase registration from July 1.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 3:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

TS DOST 2021 registration from July 1 (representational)

TS DOST 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for undergraduate admissions through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal. Seats will be allotted in three phases and registration for the first phase will be available from July 1 to July 15. The second phase registrations will take place between July 23 and 27 and the third phase from August 5 to 10.

DOST 2021 Schedule

There are three steps to complete the registration process – pre-registration, fee payment, and registration and exercise of web options.

There are three methods of completing the registration process. If students have already linked their aadhaar numbers with the mobile numbers, they can register on the DOST website, dost.cgg.gov.in with mobile OTP authentication.

“In case, his/her Aadhaar number is not seeded with mobile number, the students shall link his or his parent’s mobile number to the student’s Aadhaar at Aadhaar Update Centres,” an official statement saif.

Students can also visit a MeeSeva centre for biometric authentication and DOST registration, it said.

Students, who have studied under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) can register for DOST through the ‘T App Folio Mobile App’ based photo authentication, it added.

The DOST registration fee is Rs 200 and it is to be paid online.

DOST offers a single window for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

“Admissions for the TSBTET 2 Diploma Courses (DHMCT and D-Pharmacy) are conducted through DOST from the Academic Year 2020-21,” an official statement said.

TS DOST 2021 Notification

