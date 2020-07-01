DOST 2020: Telangana college admission process has been postponed

The Telangana degree admission, which was to begin today, has been postponed. As per a notice on the official Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) website, the phase I registration process has been postponed for 15 days. The reason for the postponement is cited as Covid-19 pandemic. DOST will announce updated schedule soon.

"DOST - 2020 Phase-I registrations and web options are postponed for 15 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated schedule will be announced later," says a short notice on DOST website.

DOST is an online facility for centralized admission to degree colleges affiliated with six different Universities in Telangana. These Universities include Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Palamuru University, Satvahana University, and Telangana University.

The DOST admission process involves registering on the online portal and submitting web-options. After the registration and application process is over, special category certificates uploaded online are verified. After which seat allotment is announced. Students report online after they are allotted a seat and then report at the allotted college later to complete admission formalities.

As per the schedule announced earlier, the entire admission process was to conclude by August 24, 2020. The academic session is expected to begin from September 1.