Telangana degree admission 2020 process will begin in July

Telangana has announced degree admission schedule. The degree admission process for six universities will begin in July. The registration and admission process will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). The first semester for degree courses will tentatively begin from September 1, 2020 in Telangana.

The DOST Phase I registration will begin from July 1 and conclude on July 14, 2020. Web options will be available for registered students from July 6 to July 15, 2020. Students will be able to register on the official DOST website, 'dost.cgg.gov.in'.

Verification of Special Category certificates will be done on July 13 and July 14. Seat allotment result for phase I of admission process will be released on July 22.

The online self-reporting for students who are allotted a seat in phase I will be held from July 23 to July 27, 2020.

Registration for phase Ii admission will begin on July 23 and conclude on July 29. Web options for phase Ii will be available from July 23 to July 30.

Phase II seat allotment result will be announced on August 7, 2020. Online self-reporting for phase II will be held from August 8 to August 12, 2020.

Phase III registration will be held from August 8 to August 13. Result for phase III will be announced on August 19, 2020.

Students will have to report to the allotted college where they have already confirmed their seats online between August 20 and August 24, 2020.