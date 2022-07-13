  • Home
Telangana Declares TS POLYCET Result 2022; Direct Link, Steps To Check

State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana has declared the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 11:20 am IST

Telangana Declares TS POLYCET Result 2022; Direct Link, Steps To Check
TS POLYCET Result 2022
New Delhi:

TS POLYCET Result 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana has declared the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 result. The TS POLYCET 2022 rank card is now available on the official website of SBTET - polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who took the TS POLYCET 2022 entrance exam can check and download their result by entering hall ticket number. The POLYCET 2022 examination was held on June 30, 2022.
Direct Link: TS POLYCET Result 2022

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting TS POLYCET 2022 Score, Check Now

This year, SBTET has declared the TS POLYCET result 2022 after 12 days of examination. Students can follow the steps provided below to download TS POLYCET rank card online from the official website.

How To Check TS POLYCET Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- polycetts.nic.in

  2. Go to the 'Result and OMR' tab available on the top of the homepage

  3. Enter the hall ticket number and hit the 'View Rank Card' button

  4. The TS POLYCET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

  5. Check the POLYCET rank card and print a copy for further reference.

SBTET has conducted the registration process for Telangana POLYCET 2022 between May 9 and June 6, 2022. Successful candidates will now have to appear for the counselling process. The SBTET will release details of the counselling process and the schedule shortly on its official website.

The POLYCET is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to diploma courses in Polytechnic courses offer by various universities and institutions across the Telangana state.

TS POLYCET result
