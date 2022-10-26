Telangana CPGET First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared

The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 first phase seat allotment result has been declared today, October 26. The TS CPGET phase 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates need to log in with their CPGET hall ticket number and rank in order to check and download the Telangana CPGET provisional allotment letter.

Direct Link: TS CPGET First Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result