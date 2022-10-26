Telangana CPGET First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 first phase seat allotment result has been declared today, October 26.
Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 5:45 pm IST
The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 first phase seat allotment result has been declared today, October 26. The TS CPGET phase 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates need to log in with their CPGET hall ticket number and rank in order to check and download the Telangana CPGET provisional allotment letter.
Direct Link: TS CPGET First Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result
