The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 first phase seat allotment result has been declared today, October 26.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 5:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 first phase seat allotment result has been declared today, October 26. The TS CPGET phase 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates need to log in with their CPGET hall ticket number and rank in order to check and download the Telangana CPGET provisional allotment letter.

Direct Link: TS CPGET First Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result

