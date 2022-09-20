Telangana CPGET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

CPGET 2022 Result: Osmania University has announced the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) result 2022 today, September 20. Candidates can check and download the CPGET result in online mode through the official website – cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their CPGET hall ticket number, date of birth and registration number to download the CPET 2022 rank card. The details mentioned in the CPGET 2022 rank card 2022 include the candidate's name, application number, date of birth, category, marks obtained, result status and other details.

CPGET Result 2022 Rank Card Direct Link

Candidates who have qualified for the CPGET 2022 entrance exam need to appear for the counselling round. The TS CPGET 2022 entrance test was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 11 to August 23.

CPGET Result 2022: Step To Check

Visit the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. Click on the "Download Rank Card" link on the home page. Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Click on the ‘View Rank Card’ button. The CPGET result 2022 will get displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The CPGET 2022 exam is held for admissions into various postgraduate programmes in eight participating universities which include Osmania university, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, Hyderabad, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

