Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cpget.ouadmissions.com

Telangana CPGET phase 2 seat allotment result 2022 declared at cpget.ouadmissions.com

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result. The CPGET phase 2 seat allotment list 2022 is hosted on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com. To check and download the CPGET 2022 seat allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their hall ticket number and rank. The university has also released the course and college-wise allotment on the designated official website.

Candidates selected in the second phase of CPGET 2022 seat allotment need to confirm their allotment by reporting at the allotted college for document verification and submitting college fees. Candidates can report at the respective colleges between November 26 and November 30, 2022.

How to check CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result?

Visit the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com. On the homepage, click on the ‘Allotment Candidate Login Phase 2' link Enter the hall ticket number and rank The CPGET phase 2 seat allotment will be displayed on the screens Download the allotment letter and keep it safe for future reference.

Direct Link: CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result

The CPGET 2022 round 2 registration was conducted between November 14 and November 17, 2022. The web option entry was held from November 19 to November 21, 2022. Candidates are required to produce the original certificates and papers, the fee-paid challan, and joining reports to the allotted colleges.