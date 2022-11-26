  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cpget.ouadmissions.com

Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cpget.ouadmissions.com

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 12:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CPGET 2022: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Reporting From November 26
Telangana CPGET First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Today
Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
Telangana CPGET 2022 1st Phase Schedule Out; Registration, Certificate Verification Start Today
Telangana CPGET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cpget.ouadmissions.com
Telangana CPGET phase 2 seat allotment result 2022 declared at cpget.ouadmissions.com
New Delhi:

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result. The CPGET phase 2 seat allotment list 2022 is hosted on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com. To check and download the CPGET 2022 seat allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their hall ticket number and rank. The university has also released the course and college-wise allotment on the designated official website.

Candidates selected in the second phase of CPGET 2022 seat allotment need to confirm their allotment by reporting at the allotted college for document verification and submitting college fees. Candidates can report at the respective colleges between November 26 and November 30, 2022.

How to check CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result?

  1. Visit the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com.
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Allotment Candidate Login Phase 2' link
  3. Enter the hall ticket number and rank
  4. The CPGET phase 2 seat allotment will be displayed on the screens
  5. Download the allotment letter and keep it safe for future reference.

Direct Link: CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result

The CPGET 2022 round 2 registration was conducted between November 14 and November 17, 2022. The web option entry was held from November 19 to November 21, 2022. Candidates are required to produce the original certificates and papers, the fee-paid challan, and joining reports to the allotted colleges.

Click here for more Education News
TS CPGET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today
Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link
IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link
CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Management Entrance Exam Centre
CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Management Entrance Exam Centre
Over 200 Government Schools In Kerala To Install Weather Stations
Over 200 Government Schools In Kerala To Install Weather Stations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................