Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Reporting Begins; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Reporting

CPGET 2022: The Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase 2 reporting process has started from today, November 26, 2022. Candidates need to report to the allotted college along with original certificates, the fee paid challan and the joining report.

The college will then evaluate the candidates' original documents and approve the admission. The Telangana CPGET round 2 reporting will end on November 30, 2022. After the reporting process is over candidates will receive an allotment order at the college.

The Osmania University, Hyderabad declared the CPGET 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result on November 25 after which candidates were required to pay the fee and download the joining report. Candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website- cpget.ouadmissions.com.

The registration of CPGET 2022 qualified candidates for online verification of certificates for the second phase was held from November 14 to November 17, 2022.

The CPGET is a state-level exam conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG courses, PG Diploma courses and five years Integrated programmes offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.