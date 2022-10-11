Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
Telangana CPGET 2022: The Telangana Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase one registration date has been extended. As per the revised schedule issued by Osmania University, aspirants can appear for TS CPGET 2022 round 1 registration and online verification of certificates up to October 15. The candidates qualified in Telangana CPGET 2022 can register online for round 1 process on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com or osmania.ac.in.
The TS CPGET 2022 round 1 counselling registration was started on September 28. Earlier the last date for CPGET 2022 registration and online certificate verification was October 10. The university will open the CPGET 2022 portal for candidates to verify the details and make corrections/edits in the registration form on October 18.
Telangana CPGET 2022: Round 1 Revised Schedule
Events
Dates
CPGET 2022 registration for online certification verification
September 28 to October 15, 2022
Verification of details, correction window
October 18, 2022
Web options entry by eligible candidates
October 19 to 21, 2022
|Editing of web options
|October 22, 2022
|CPGET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment
|October 26, 2022
|Reporting by the candidates
|up to October 31, 2022
The Telangana TS CPGET 2022 counselling process is being held for admissions into various postgraduate (PG) courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Telangana, Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities. The TS CPGET 2022 counselling process will include the following steps
- Registration by eligible candidates and to create login details
- Payment of processing fee and uploading original certificates
- Preliminary online certificate verification
- Exercising web options by choosing courses and universities
- TS CPGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result
- Payment of college fees and download the joining report
- Reporting to the allotted college along with original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report for verification
- Receiving allotment order from the college.