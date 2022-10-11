Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended

  • Home
The Telangana Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase one registration date extended upto October 15.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 2:56 pm IST

Telangana CPGET 2022 round 1 registration date extended

Telangana CPGET 2022: The Telangana Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase one registration date has been extended. As per the revised schedule issued by Osmania University, aspirants can appear for TS CPGET 2022 round 1 registration and online verification of certificates up to October 15. The candidates qualified in Telangana CPGET 2022 can register online for round 1 process on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com or osmania.ac.in.

The TS CPGET 2022 round 1 counselling registration was started on September 28. Earlier the last date for CPGET 2022 registration and online certificate verification was October 10. The university will open the CPGET 2022 portal for candidates to verify the details and make corrections/edits in the registration form on October 18.

Telangana CPGET 2022: Round 1 Revised Schedule

Events

Dates

CPGET 2022 registration for online certification verification

September 28 to October 15, 2022

Verification of details, correction window

October 18, 2022

Web options entry by eligible candidates

October 19 to 21, 2022

Editing of web optionsOctober 22, 2022
CPGET 2022 round 1 provisional allotmentOctober 26, 2022
Reporting by the candidatesup to October 31, 2022

The Telangana TS CPGET 2022 counselling process is being held for admissions into various postgraduate (PG) courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Telangana, Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities. The TS CPGET 2022 counselling process will include the following steps

  • Registration by eligible candidates and to create login details
  • Payment of processing fee and uploading original certificates
  • Preliminary online certificate verification
  • Exercising web options by choosing courses and universities
  • TS CPGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result
  • Payment of college fees and download the joining report
  • Reporting to the allotted college along with original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report for verification
  • Receiving allotment order from the college.
TS CPGET
