Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Today

CPGET first phase provisional seat allotment 2022 today at cpget.ouadmissions.com

Osmania University, Telangana, will release the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase one provisional seat allotment result today, October 26. Candidates who have registered for Telangana CPGET 2022 counselling can check the first phase seat allotment on the official website-- cpget.ouadmissions.com or osmania.ac.in. The TS CPGET 2022 round 1 counselling registration was conducted between September 28 and October 15.

Candidates who will be allocated seats in the CPGET round 1 seat allotment can confirm their joining by appearing at the allotted college for offline verification and submitting the college fees. Aspirants can report at the allotted college for confirming admission up to October 31, 2022. The CPGET first phase provisional seat allotment will be based on the course and college preferences filled by the candidates during web options entry.

TS CPGET First Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website- cpget.ouadmissions.com Click on TS CPGET 2022 seat allotment result link Log in with required credentials- roll number/ hall ticket number Telangana CPGET 2022 first phase provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on screen Download CPGET provisional seat allotment result and take a print out for further reference.

The Telangana CPGET 2022 counselling process is being held for admissions into various postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Telangana, Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.