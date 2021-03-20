Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2021 registration begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has started today, on March 20. Candidates seeking admission to agriculture, medical and engineering programmes can register online on the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The online application window will remain open till May 18. Candidates will also be allowed to edit the application and modify the details in the online application form between May 19 and May 27.

The registration fee for TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical(AM) papers is Rs 800. However there exists relaxations for reserved category candidates. For candidates applying for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical programmes together, the application fee is Rs 1,600.

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as a computer based test (CBT) from July 5 to July 8. TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9. Exams will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).