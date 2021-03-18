TS EAMCET 2021 Registration From March 20, Exam From July 5

TS EAMCET 2021: Registration for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2021, will begin on March 20. Registration forms will be available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as a computer based test (CBT). Registration Fee for TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical(AM) papers is Rs 800. (Rs 400 for SC, ST, PH category candidates).

Candidates have the option to appear for Engineering or Agricultural and Medical papers or both. Those who want to write both the papers will have to pay Rs 1,600 as registration fee ( Rs 800 for SC, ST, PH candidates).

The online application window will be open till May 18 and the application form correction window will be activated between May 19 and 25. However, candidates will be allowed to submit forms up to June 28 on payment of a late fee.

TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9. Exams will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Currently, the official website of TS EAMCET – eamcet.tsche.ac.in – is under maintenance. “The site will be available soon,” reads a notification.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The duration of the test is 180 minutes in which students will have to answer 160 questions.

In the syllabus, 55 per cent weightage is given to first year and 45 per cent weightage is given to second year intermediate syllabus of TS Board of Intermediate Education.