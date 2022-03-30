  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana CM Urges Narendra Modi To Enable Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Join Colleges In India

Telangana CM Urges Narendra Modi To Enable Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Join Colleges In India

Chief Minister of Telang Mr K Chandrasekhar Rao clarified that there are over 700 students from Telangana who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 2:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses
Delhi Technological University Apprises Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal On Its Achievements
I Guarantee Punjabi University Will Be Debt Free: Bhagwant Mann
Allow Ukraine-Returned Students To Join Indian Medical Colleges: Telangana Chief Minister To PM Modi
Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
Telangana CM Urges Narendra Modi To Enable Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Join Colleges In India
Telangana CM wants Ukraine-returned students to join India colleges
Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Mr K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi to enable the medical students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine to join medical colleges in the country as a special case to let them complete their education. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students, he said.

"Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue," Mr Rao said in a letter to PM Mr Narendra Modi.

The Telangana government has decided to bear the medical college fees for students belonging to the state in view of the hardships faced by them, he said. There are over 700 students from Telangana who have returned from Ukraine "without completing their medical education", Mr Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi Telangana government

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
Uttar Pradesh Board Cancels 12th English Exam; Solved Answers Viral, Sold For Rs 500
Uttar Pradesh Board Cancels 12th English Exam; Solved Answers Viral, Sold For Rs 500
Maharashtra Government Says Schools That Have Completed Syllabus Need Not Be Open Till April 30
Maharashtra Government Says Schools That Have Completed Syllabus Need Not Be Open Till April 30
Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online
Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online
Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................