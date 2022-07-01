Telangana CM Looks To Set Up Study Circles For SCs, BCs, STs, And Minorities In All Districts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao desires to have a permanent study circle for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in all the districts of the state, an official release said on Friday. The release said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials of all welfare departments and reviewed the functioning of the residential schools in the state.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the state government has decided to implement upgradation of 86 (BC-4, SC-75, and ST-7) residential schools into junior colleges, it said.

Mr Kumar instructed the officials concerned to prepare a conceptual note on setting up study circles in all the districts which will be submitted to the Chief Minister for further instructions.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officials to take all measures to ensure that clear guidelines for hygiene are formulated and training of cooking staff is taken up in all the residential schools, the release added.

